Bomb Threat on Columbus-to-Atlanta Frontier Flight Prompts Arrest

Passenger allegedly threatened another passenger and claimed to have a bomb on board the flight.

The plane was diverted to a remote area of the runway, and passengers were evacuated and questioned.

The threat was ultimately determined to be non-credible, but the FBI is investigating the incident.

Source: Mikhail Davidovich / Getty

What started as a routine flight out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport quickly turned into a tense situation Sunday after a passenger allegedly made a bomb threat mid-flight.

The flight, headed to Atlanta, was forced to divert upon landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where it was moved to a remote area of the runway as law enforcement responded.

Passenger Donta Thompson described the moment police arrived.

“When I saw the cops, that’s what made it the scariest day of my life because they pulled up, they had all guns, and honestly, my heart just dropped,” Thompson said.

According to air traffic control audio, the pilot reported that a man seated in row 30 had threatened another passenger and claimed he had a bomb on board.

“He’s in seat 30. Threatened to kill the lady that’s sitting next to him,” the pilot said. “He’s saying that he has a bomb on board.”

Once on the ground, passengers remained on the plane for a period of time, many unaware of the full situation. Thompson said confusion quickly turned into shock when officers boarded and took the man into custody.

“We got flights to catch, like we got to go, so [we’re wondering] what is going on,” he said. “We’re like, what the- what what is this? What is going on?”

Passengers were eventually escorted off the plane onto the tarmac and later transported to the terminal.

Thompson said he later learned more about the alleged threat after speaking with the woman involved.

The airline, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement that the threat was ultimately determined to be non-credible.

“Yesterday, shortly after Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio, to Atlanta landed at ATL and was taxiing to the gate, a passenger made a verbal bomb threat,” the airline said. “As a matter of precaution and in coordination with local authorities, the aircraft parked at a remote location while law enforcement responded. Passengers deplaned via airstairs and were bused to the terminal. The threat has been deemed non-credible.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating the incident alongside Atlanta police.

“FBI Georgia responded, along with Atlanta Police, yesterday afternoon after a flight from Columbus to Atlanta was disrupted by an unruly passenger,” the agency said in a statement. “The FBI can assure the traveling public there is no continuing threat related to this incident.”

Officials say interviews are ongoing, and federal charges could be considered.





Bomb Threat on Columbus-to-Atlanta Frontier Flight Prompts Arrest was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com