Whitehall Drug Raid Finds 73 Guns, Thousands of Rounds of Ammo Inside Home

Whitehall police have a man in custody following an investigation into trafficking heroin and fentanyl, the led to the discovery of 73 guns.

Police have charged Terry Swartz with felony counts of having weapons under disability and drug possession following the recovering of 47 handguns, 20 shotguns and six rifles. Thirty-six of the guns were loaded. Police also found more than 5,500 rounds of ammunition from the home on East Shore Boulevard Friday. Authorities say five of the guns were stolen.

In addition, police said they confiscated 13 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine, 27 doses of heroin and fentanyl, 150 grams of marijuana and $2,083 in cash.

Police said Swartz has a criminal history including charges of carrying a firearm, felony burglary, felony theft, assault and battery, forgery, resisting a peace officer and obstructing justice.

Source: 10TV.com and Whitehall Police Department