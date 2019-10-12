Drake Posts Touching Birthday Message For Son Adonis

Drake’s son turns two with all of his fans wishing him a happy birthday.

You can only imagine how lavish lil baby Adonis’s birthday party was. Drake gave fans a little glimpse as he posted a happy birthday message to his son on Instagram.

It seems like a long time ago when we all learned that the Champagne Papi was a daddy. Pusha T was the one who spilled the beans in his diss track towards Drake “The Story Of Adidon.”

Many people felt that Drake was ashamed to celebrate his son in public. Which lead to the infamous “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world i was hiding the world from my kid,” line on “Emotionless.”

Besides Drake definitely won’t be making the same mistakes as his father Dennis Grahman made with him. The rapper has always been opened about having a distant relationship with his father growing up until he hit stardom. However, as we reported this week his Dennis said in an interview that Drake was “lying.”