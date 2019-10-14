Buckeyes Fall To No. 4 In Ap Poll Following Bye Week and Georgia Loss

Ohio State had a week off and ended up falling off one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Buckeyes, who were tied for No. 3 last week, slipped to No. 4 this week even following a Georgia loss to South Carolina.
LSU moved up to No. 2 in the college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time with Alabama countinign to lead the country at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.
The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson after beating No. 7 Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday. LSU received 12 first-place votes Sunday while Alabama received 30 first-place votes.
The Big Ten now has three teams in the Top 10 with Wisconsin at No. 6 and Penn State at No. 7
The Buckeyes face Northwestern on the road Friday night at 8:30 pm
AP Top 25 Poll:
1 Alabama
2 LSU
3 Clemson
4 Ohio State
5 Oklahoma
6 Wisconsin
7 Penn State
8 Notre Dame
9 Florida
10 Georgia
11 Auburn
12 Oregon
13 Utah
14 Boise State
15 Texas
16 Michigan
17 Arizona State
18 Baylor
19 SMU
20 Minnesota
21 Cincinnati
22 Missouri
23 Iowa
24 Appalachian State
25 Washington
Source: AP