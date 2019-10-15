Zoe Kravitz Cast As “Catwoman” In New Batman Film!

There has been tons of speculation and months of fan anticipation about who may fill the role of Catwoman when she makes her next debut. It finally has been officially announced that Zoe Kravitz will step into the role of Catwoman for the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson.

Rumors have been swirling in the midst of determining which Hollywood actress would star alongside Robert Pattinson in director Matt Reeves’ new Batman film, “The Batman.” All questions can alas be put to rest. The casting decision was made merely days ago and makes her only the second woman of color to occupy the role in a feature film, following Halle Berry’s portrayal in 2004.

Catwoman is one of the most recognizable villains in the Batman movie franchise—and also a long-lasting love interest. Catwoman’s alter ego is Selina Kyle, who was played in TV adaptations by actresses Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt. Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway have also played Catwoman, in 1992 and 2012, respectively.

Actor Jeffery Wright was also recently announced as part of the film, he will be portraying Batman’s ally Commissioner Jim Gordon. Zoe and Pattinson reportedly tested together and the chemistry was said to be so strong between them, that she easily won the role over the other actresses in the running, Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska and Eiza Gonzalez.

Zoe recently wrapped up season two of the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Big Little Lies” and will next star in Hulu’s TV adaptation of 2000 film “High Fidelity.” “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Source: The Shade Room

