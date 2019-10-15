Gahanna Lincoln Student Dies Days After Crash In Northeast Columbus!!

A 17-year-old Gahanna Lincoln High School student has passed away after being involved in a crash Saturday night. JaShawn Scott was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in the crash shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road.

Police say the accident involved a woman driving a Toyota Camry that collided with an Audi A6.

Scott, who was in the Audi, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Scott family was by his side, hoping for his survival, however police confirmed that he unfortunately passed away from his injuries today.

In a statement, the school district said Scott who was a junior, was also a “strong student-athlete.”

“He was a recognized and talented member of Gahanna’s football program, who had a contagious smile and an energetic and positive spirit,” the district said.

Police said Scott’s mother wanted people to know that he elected to be an organ donor when he was 13.

The driver of the Camry, who has not been identified, and a passenger, 24-year-old Anju Biswakarma, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and another passenger from the Audi were also taken to Grant Medical Center for non-life-threating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: 10TV

