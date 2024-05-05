Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We are finally here!and, two heavyweights battling for supremacy in Rap going bar for bar. The last time we felt this was when iconsandwent at each other but this feels different. It is much different During Jay vs. Nas, you had to wait for one of them to drop their latest diss on one of their albums or your favorite Mixtage DJ would have an exclusive. Sometimes, your favorite rapper would go to the radio station and spit freestyles aimed at their opponent, Those were the days.

In the streaming era, disses are dropped on YouTube or the DSPs much quicker, leading to more real-time heated debates on who has “won the round.” The streaming era has seen Drake and Kendrick Lamar exchange subliminal bars, leading to where we are now: One of the greatest Rap battles ever.

The first spark flew when Kendrick Lamar dropped his incendiary verse on Big Sean’s “Control.” In it, he called out several rappers, including Drake, declaring himself the “King of New York” and challenging his peers to step up their game. This bold assertion wasn’t just a call to arms; it was a declaration of Kendrick’s ambition and confidence in his place within the rap hierarchy. Drake’s response, both in interviews and through his music, reflected a mix of respect and competitive zeal. While he acknowledged Kendrick’s talent, he also made it clear that he wasn’t going to cede his place in the industry without a fight. The back-and-forth that ensued has been marked by subliminal disses, pointed interviews, and a growing speculation over each artist’s lyrics.

Fast forward it to 2024, “First Person Shooter” by Drake and J. Cole reignited the fire, leading to Lamar’s appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

F*** sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches

I crash out like, “F*** rap,” diss Melle Mel if I had to

Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up

Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe

If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K

Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD

Motherf*** the big three, n***a, it’s just big me

Kendrick’s response began a feverish response from Drake and this past weekend (May 3rd) saw immediate responses in a way never seen before in Hip-Hop on wax battles. The narrative arc of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud encapsulates the complexity of hip-hop culture. It’s a testament to the genre’s capacity for introspection and reinvention. As both artists continue to carve their legacies, their rivalry serves as a reminder of the power of words and the enduring influence of healthy competition on the creative process.

Whether this feud simmers down or flares up anew, its mark on the industry is indelible. It’s a narrative replete with lessons about ambition, artistry, and the quest for excellence—a story that, in many ways, is far from over.

To keep you in the loop, we have put together a list of the songs in this stage of the war between Drake and Kendrick. Who is the winner so far? Vote in our poll. Trying to keep up? Listen to the disses below.

