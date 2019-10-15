Tyga Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia Records

At this point in his career, Tyga is one of those artists that doesn’t necessarily have to work. But a true creative, passionate about his art never sleeps. After releasing a number of projects independently through his Last Kings imprint, Tyga has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records. According to Variety, the “Taste” rapper signed with the major label with the intent of expanding his worldwide reach.

“They definitely understand the global brand,” Tyga explained. “I have a lot of fans worldwide—in places I’ve never been like South America, and in places I have been like Asia and Europe. They can help bring that to a larger scale. Doing it independently, you don’t really have those teams to help worldwide. Sony, if you look at the history from what they’ve done from Pharrell to Beyonce to Adele—then you look at Lil Nas X, one of their new artists that’s blown up this year—they’ve done a lot for artists globally, for their brand.”

Tyga will release new music under the label very soon. Earlier this year, Tyga released his comeback album Legendary, which featured appearances from Offset, J. Balvin, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Blueface, Swae Lee, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Gunna. Prior to Legendary, Tyga released the critically-panned Kyoto.

“I’m always in the studio. I could put a single out and have another out right after,” Tyga teased of his new material with Columbia. “I’m always creating. Sometimes I want to make an album or a song out, or a joint album with somebody. I’m very indecisive when it comes to releasing music on my own because I got so much of it.”

Source: Complex

