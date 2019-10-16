CLOSE
Future Stays Denying Alleged 7th Child & Wants Paternity Case Tossed

The rapper is calling the mother of his alleged seventh child a “fraud.”

Future stays having some baby mama drama. This time we have an update on the paternity case dealing with his alleged seventh child by Eliza Reign.

MINE 💕 @reignwilburn #babyreign

Eliza and Future have been going back-and-forth since she was pregnant. Future has filed a motion to ask for the case to be dismissed accusing Eliza “fraud upon the court.”

The potential parents’ next court date in on Nov. 8th where both parties will have to face off in court.

 

My thing is, why are these two wasting time doing this in court? Yall both could have yall mouths swapped and get a DNA test done already.

Future like I always say, do better!

