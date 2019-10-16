Time to Get PAID!!! Columbus announces $15 per hour minimum wage for full-time city employees

Get ready to make big money Columbus and thank you, Mayor Ginther, for keeping one of his campaign promises, closing the wage gap before 2020. Now full-time employees will make a minimum of 15 dollars an hour. City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown said “Working families are the backbone of strong neighborhoods and a thriving city,” . “Leveling the playing field for families in Columbus starts with living wages, and one of our goals as an employer must be to set a standard for wages and benefits that help families thrive. I’m proud to see the city beat its commitment to bringing all full-time workers to $15-per-hour by 2020.” Full Story Here

