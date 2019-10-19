Yung Miami Gives Birth To Baby Girl, See Photo!

Look at the bundle of cuteness!

Congrats to City Girls’ Yung Miami as she shared with the world she gave birth to her baby girl Summer Miami.

Daddy rapper Southside was there to see his daughter born and have to say he look just as spent as Miami (chuckles).

We reported that Miami was expecting her second child as a surprise. This is Miami’s second child, who has an older son from a previous relationship. Looks like Southside’s solider be marching cause allegedly he now has 5 children.

Congrats to the couple!