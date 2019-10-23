House Rules For New Battle Rap Fans | BATTLE RAP CORNER

What new battle rap fans need to know to fully enjoy and embrace the culture.

Battle rap is growing rather you like it or not. You would think this is a good thing right? Yes, but with some new fans they are a little behind on past battles, storylines, and not understanding the “house rules.”

So I took it upon myself to ask fans what should be some ground rules for new battle rap fans? Here are some of the responses I received.

Don't have that 'lockdown/philly' energy,

Prepare to stand for hours,

Wear some fly Jordan's….and they will be stepped on, Approach as a student, not a fan. — JUNIORELDER (@DammiElleem) October 18, 2019

Respect everybody craft and understand that some rappers style might not be for you but don’t boo — Bishop From Juice😎🥤👹 (@GuapoFlacko41) October 18, 2019

Attending battles: -drink a lot of water

-be prepared to stand for at least 9 hours minimum (yeah Nigga)

-have your weed rolled before you get to the venue

-bring cash (niggas be cool all night until it’s a nigga tryna Apple Pay for his beer)

-CHARGE YOUR PHONE! https://t.co/Kie2RqvmjO — Hoochie Mane LaFlare (3-3 ⭐️) (@TeddyBNice) October 18, 2019

