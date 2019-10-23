Lizzo’s Lawyer Denies Plagiarism Claims, Calls Them “Disappointing”

Do you believe Lizzo stole her way to fame?

Lizzo is seeing her success being questioned as potentially being all a fraud. We have been reporting news that songwriting brothers, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, accuse the singer of stealing popular lyrics for her song “Truth Hurts.” Plus another singer CeCe Peniston accused Lizzo of taking lines for her song “Juice.”

Finally, someone has come to Lizzo’s defense, her own lawyer, Cynthia Arato, has come out to say that these reports of plagiarism are “disappointing.”

“The Raisens are not writers of ‘Truth Hurts.’ They did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek to profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago. Although it has become all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that after all of her hard work, Lizzo has to respond to this specious claim.”

Do you think Lizzo should credit the songwriters and singer for their attributes or she isn’t justified? Let us know below.

Source: The Jasmine Brand