Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Around The Clock Security Will Cost Him Millions!!!

Dec. 19th is date Tekashi will be sentenced and most are expecting he will get a very light sentence or time served after testifying against his former gang. Most believed that after testifying 69 would go into the witness protection program and fade to black. But that fame and being in front of the bright lights is addictive and it seems like Tekashi is missing all of the attention. But this journey back into the public eye will be costly for Tekashi due to the fact he will need around the clock security which will cost him a lot of money. Full Story Here