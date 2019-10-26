Vevo Releases Their ‘Top 10 Hip Hop Videos Of The Decade’

Do you see your favorite music video on their list?

As 2019 is coming to an end, we will have to say goodbye to the 2010s. Vevo wanted to wrap the year out by putting together their list of the Top 10 Hip Hop Videos of the Decade.

Eminem, Drake and Rae Sremmurd are on the list. Most of these videos have done hundreds of millions in views. Here is the complete list:

10. Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower” (847M)

9. Rae Sremmurd f. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (764M)

8. Tyga – “Taste” (848M)

7. Future f. The Weeknd – “Low Life” (558M)

6. Eminem f. Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie” (1.8B)

5. DJ Khaled f. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (1.3B)

4. Drake – “Hotline Bling” (1.6B)

3. Rae Sremmurd – “No Type” (768M)

2. Post Malone f. Quavo – “Congratulations” (1.1B)

1. Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) (1.7B)

