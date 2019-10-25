#TropHouse – @Tyrese & @DeonTaylor chat with Tropikana about Black & Blue

Tropikana chats with director Deon Taylor about his new movie Black and Blue in theaters Oct 25 and the direction he is taking Hollywood with his unique cinematic style. She also takes a moment to get personal with Tyrese as he explains why this role, in particular, was so important for him to play. #TropHouse

Edited by @dreshotthis

Tropikana chats with Tyrese and director Deon Taylor of Black & Blue In Theaters OCT 25th

Written By: Tropikana Posted 10 hours ago

