DNA Test Proves Flavor Flav Fathered Baby At 60!

He just took a DNA test….turns out, he’s 100% that baby’s daddy!! (I couldn’t resist LOL)

That’s right, the OG lover man, Mr. Flavor Flav recently confirmed that he is, in fact, the father to a 2-month-old baby boy! The child’s mother recently filed a paternity case to prove that Flav is the pappy!

According to reports, Kate Gammell, filed the paternity case against Flav asking the court to establish paternity. She reportedly has worked for Flav over the past few years and has helped manage several parts of his career.

Kate will now use the results in court to ask the judge to impose an order to make Flavor Flav pay child support.

Flavor Flav has previously denied that the baby was his and cut off all communication with Gammell. They reportedly met at an event. She used to work for Chuck D for a while before joining Flavor Flav’s team.

“Growing Up Hip Hop New York” producers had interviewed Gammell after giving birth at the hospital and shot a scene at the baby’s grandparents’ home.

A judge will now decide how much Flav will have to pay in child support based on his income.

Source: The Shade Room

