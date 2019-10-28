Open On Sunday….Popeyes Announces Return of Chicken Sandwich Coming Nov 3

The crazed and sought after Popeyes’ chicken sandwich will make its return to stores Nov. 3 according to a press release from the company.

In August, the restaurant made the news due to its popularity and the trending topic of all social media for more than a week, after a majority of its restaurants across the country sold out of its new chicken sandwich in a little more than two weeks. The supply was supposed to last until the end of September.

The sandwich, which started a war between rival Chic-fil-A, seems to still have kept the same energy after the restaurant put out a Tweet announcing the return would be this Sunday, the only day of the week that all Chick-fil-A locations are closed.

According to Bloomberg, Popeyes is expected to hire more than 500 more employees to meet the demand of the chicken sandwich.