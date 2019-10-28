CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Open On Sunday….Popeyes Announces Return of Chicken Sandwich Coming Nov 3

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

The crazed and sought after Popeyes’ chicken sandwich will make its return to stores Nov. 3 according to a press release from the company.

In August, the restaurant made the news due to its popularity and the trending topic of all social media for more than a week, after a majority of its restaurants across the country sold out of its new chicken sandwich in a little more than two weeks. The supply was supposed to last until the end of September.

The sandwich, which started a war between rival Chic-fil-A, seems to still have kept the same energy after the restaurant put out a Tweet announcing the return would be this Sunday, the only day of the week that all Chick-fil-A locations are closed.

According to Bloomberg, Popeyes is expected to hire more than 500 more employees to meet the demand of the chicken sandwich.

Fowl In Love! Black Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich
21 photos

 

 

chic-fil-a , chicken sandwich , Popeye's , return

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close