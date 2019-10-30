Megan Thee Stallion Says Debut Album Will Drop In 2020!

Our favorite hot girl has most definitely had an absolutely phenomenal year! And sis has no plans on slowing down, she’s going full speed into the new year with plans to continue shaking up the world.

In an interview published on October 29th, the 2019 XXL Freshman announced that she will release her debut album in 2020. “I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album,” Megan said when asked about her plans for 2020.

The Houston rapper said she will reveal her newest alter-ego on her new project.

“My next project I will be introducing a new lady,” Megan revealed. “Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Megan didn’t divulge the release date of her next project, but the suspense is enticing. The release will follow her mixtape Fever, which she recently dropped in May. The collection boasts the fan-favorite tracks, “Sex Talk,” “Realer” and the bouncy hit “Simon Says” featuring Juicy J.

As for the new album, Megan is in line to really have the hip hop scene shook. There’s a possibility that unreleased verses from Pimp C could appear on the LP. The late rapper’s widow, Chinara Butler, revealed on her Instagram page back in September that she put aside some recorded Pimp C verses just for Megan’s project! Talk about major!!

In the meantime, you can check out Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with NPR below.

Source: XXL

