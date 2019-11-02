Issa Rae To Debut New HBO Max Series “Rap Sh*t!”

Issa Rae is continuing to give us the content we crave and deserve. In addition to currently finishing up season four of her Emmy-nominated HBO series, “Insecure” and working on a host of movies and web series’, her latest project has just been announced—and it’s going to highlight the wild wild world of the Florida hip hop scene.

Issa Rae is a woman of many hats and continues to come for the crown of “busiest woman in Hollywood.” As many are awaiting the official debut of HBO’s stand-alone streaming service HBO Max, new projects expected to premiere exclusively on the premium channel’s answer to Netflix and Hulu are being announced frequently.

The latest project coming from Issa is titled “Rap Sh*t,” and follows the trials and tribulations of a female rap group from Florida!

The half-hour comedy series is set to chronicle the ups and downs of the group from South Florida as they strive for success in the highly-competitive music industry. Issa will executive produce the series and write the pilot episode. This comes just after she recently announced her own record label named Raedio through an exclusive partnership with Atlantic Records.

Additionally, she has two other TV projects in development for HBO—the suburban teen drama “Sweet Life” and “Him or Her,” a comedy about the dating life of a bisexual black man. HBO Max is also adding new episodes of Aaron McGruder’s classic animated series “The Boondocks” which featured the iconic voice John Witherspoon, who recently passed away at the age of 77.

