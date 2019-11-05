WATCH:: 2nd Official ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Trailer Is Lit!!!

The year 2020 is looking to be a promising one, especially in the entertainment world! The top of the year will include the release of a new classic! As with any self-respecting presumed blockbuster, they have to feed the people dope visuals to keep the anticipation high! Of course they couldn’t leave us hanging with just one single trailer for next year’s long-awaited film Bad Boys for Life!

Today, Sony released the second official trailer for the sequel, which sees original franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Composer Lorne Balfe, whose versatile skillset includes music for His Dark Materials and Smith’s Gemini Man, recently spoke with Collider about his involvement with the production. By Balfe’s assessment, the Bad Boys theme is one of the “most iconic” themes in movie history.

“I don’t think it got used in the second one, but it’s definitely coming back for this one,” Balfe said. “It’s too good to forget. Because it makes us feel connected. And it’s only now, when we speak to people and you kind of say, oh yeah, I’m working on Bad Boys, people can hum that theme and I think that’s part of a musical legacy of memorable film themes.”

Bad Boys for Life opens Jan. 17.

