Teen Shot and Injured On Columbus’ South Side

A 16-year old boy was shot Monday evening according to police and is recovering from gunshot wounds to the right bicep.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, an 18-year-old has been charged after a shooting that happened on Columbus’ South Side.

The teen told officers he was behind one of the apartments when an unknown person shot him.

The teen was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

A witness told police that Keandre D. Dannals, 18, had stuck his arm out of an upstairs window of the apartment and fired a single shot at the teen victim.

Source: NBC4i.com and Columbus Division of Police

Also On Power 107.5: