Not Worth It! YK Osiris Arrested For Alleged Assault on Girlfriend

YK Osiris was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend.

According to TMZ YK Osiris was arrested in Atlanta after his girlfriend said he choked her and bit her in the face at his birthday party in September.

Georgia’s Fulton County Sheriff’s Office booked Osiris on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation.

According to reports, the woman said the incident began after she saw a photo of another woman wearing just a towel on his phone. She says she called him out, which led to the two yelling at each other before Osiris threatened to slap her.

Osiris eventually chased her up the stairs and into the bathroom where he allegedly choked her and bit her face. She claims that she bit his lip in self-defense.

Police say they saw a noticeable mark underneath her left eye, which is where she says she was bitten. Osiris has reportedly been denied bond and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Source: TMZ.com

