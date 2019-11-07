T.I. Says He Visits The Gynecologist With His Daughter ANNUALLY!

T.I. most definitely wears a variety of hats as a business man, entertainer, rapper, and activist. However, one of his best roles has to be his role as a father! Mr. Harris takes his daddy duties very seriously, so much so, that he admits to attending gynecologist appointments with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris.

Tip sat with the ladies of the Ladies Like Us podcast to reveal he has a direct hand in his baby girl keeping her goodies to herself. When asked whether or not he’s had the “sex talk” with his daughters, his response was like no other.

“Not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he says. “Yes I go with her. I go with her. This one time after her 16th birthday celebration, I put a sticky note on the door ‘Gyno tomorrow 9:30.” T.I. continues, giving details about how the appointments go, the questions he asks the doctors, and says he gives Deyjah the option of having him in the room.

He added that the doctor often informs him that sex isn’t he only way a hymen can be broken. However, Tip is not trying to hear it when it comes to his baby girl.

“So I say look Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports man,” he says. “Just check the hymen please and give me my results expeditiously! But I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

Tip’s sentiment may have good intentions, but some of the ladies of Twitter are not here for it. Many disapprove his antics. A comment read, “He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life and needs therapy.”

Source: The Shade Room

