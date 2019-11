Hov can I be your friend too? DAMN!

It pays real good to have Jay-Z as a friend. If you were his friend you probably would have received a Rolex on your front porch from the legend as an invitation.

Friends Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, and others received Rolex watches as an invite to his annual gala founded by his Shawn Carter Foundation

Meek received the $50,000 and a bottle Armand de Brignac champagne, aka Ace of Spades.

I feel poor!