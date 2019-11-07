Outkast & The Neptunes Among The 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees!

It’s that time of year again! The nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame has been revealed. Nominees include artists that have been giving us numerous amounts of hit records throughout the years.

According to the AP, Outkast and the Neptunes are among the 24 nominees for the 2020 class and this year also marks their first year being nominated for the hall of fame. Other songwriters include Mariah Carey, who was nominated last year, the Isley Brothers, and many others that have been broken up into categories of performing nominees and non-performing solo nominees.

Songwriters become eligible for nomination for the hall of fame after they have been writing hit songs for at least 20 years. A total of six songwriters or songwriting groups will be inducted during the 51st annual Induction & Awards Gala in New York City in June 2020.

If inducted, Outkast and The Neptunes will join a growing list of hip-hop artists that have already been inducted. Jay-Z made history when he became the first rapper to be inducted, Jermaine Dupri followed in his footsteps when he was inducted, and earlier this year Missy Elliott made history as the first female rapper to be inducted.

