Outkast and Neptunes Nominated for 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame

Legendary Hip-Hop Duo Outkast along with producers The Neptuneshave been nominated for the 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

We all know that Big Boi and André 3000 have been dominating in the culture for over two decades while Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are responsible for some of the biggest hits in the world, however, the institutions may not have felt the same in years past.

Despite that, the honor of nomination is huge in itself. Outkast was placed in the Performing Songwriters category alongside Mariah Carey and the Isley Brothers. The Neptunes were placed in the Songwriter category along with Motown’s William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson.

If both duos became inductees, they would join fellow Hip Hop greats JAY-Z, Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, and Missy Elliott.

The induction ceremony has been set for June 11, 2020.

