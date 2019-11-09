Drake Introduces More Life Growth Company!

At this point, Aubrey Graham has proven himself to be a top-notch entrepreneur. The business mogul in the making now has another notch on the belt and of course he’s kicking things off in his hometown.

Drake’s team traveled to downtown Toronto delivering flower bouquets to various people and media outlets promoting his latest venture; cannabis. He confirmed Thursday that he is diving into the wonderful world of the cannabis industry.

Drake is joining forces with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Company to introduce More Life Growth Company. According to Rolling Stone, the new venture will stand as a fully licensed cannabis producer and wellness corporation.

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” Drake stated. “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever-growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

“When we first began talks with Drake, we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world,” Mark Zekulin, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, said in a statement. “Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets.”

As said in a press release, Drake holds a 60% stake in More Life Growth Company, with Canopy Growth having the remaining 40 percent. More Life Growth Company will be based in Toronto, having its production facility in Scarborough, Ontario.

Stay tuned for updates on expected products and services.

Source: Baller Alert

