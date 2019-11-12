Tyler The Creator Reacts To Fans Booing Drake, Calls It ‘Trash’

He calls the fans to have a “mob mentality” during his festival.

Many people are scratching their heads as to why people who attended Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw would boo Drake off stage.

Now Tyler is taking to social media to address the fans and compare their behavior to “cancel culture.”

THAT SHIT WAS NOT COOL DAWG — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THAT SHIT WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! THAT SONG IS BEAUTIFUL! MOST GUYS DONT DO ALBUM CUTS! THANK YOU AUBREY! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN…….HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

BUT HEY MAN SHIT HAPPENS, ALL JOKES ASIDE SHIT LOWKEY FUNNY HAHAHA, ASIDE FROM THAT, HOPE EVERYONE HAD A GOOD TIME. AGAIN, NO ARREST NO BULLSHIT MAN A LOT OF PEOPLE ENJOYED IT, THANKS AGAIN! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

Tyler does admit that his decision to have friend Drake perform may have been a bit toned deaf.

Drake has yet to respond but it’s safe to say that he probably gonna laugh it off. He knows we love him bump them!