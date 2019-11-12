Tyler The Creator Reacts To Fans Booing Drake, Calls It ‘Trash’

He calls the fans to have a “mob mentality” during his festival.
Many people are scratching their heads as to why people who attended Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw would boo Drake off stage.
Now Tyler is taking to social media to address the fans and compare their behavior to “cancel culture.”
Tyler does admit that his decision to have friend Drake perform may have been a bit toned deaf.
Drake has yet to respond but it’s safe to say that he probably gonna laugh it off. He knows we love him bump them!