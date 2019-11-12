Giant Eagle To Hire 130 New Employees At Event Wednesday!

If you’re looking to find employment before the holidays kick off, here’s an opportunity for you! Giant Eagle is seeking 130 full and part-time workers at a hiring event across central Ohio Wednesday.

According to a press release, the event will be held at the following 12 locations:

Bexley Market District – 2250 East Main Street, Bexley, OH 43209

Arlington (Sawmill/Bethel) Giant Eagle – 4747 Sawmill Road, Columbus, OH 43220

Westerville Giant Eagle – 650 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43082

Pickerington Giant Eagle – 873 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147

Kingsdale Market District – 3061 Kingsdale Center, Columbus, OH 43221

Stelzer Giant Eagle – 2900 Stelzer Road, Columbus, OH 43219

Dublin Market District – 6700 Perimeter Loop Road, Dublin, OH 43017

Grove City Giant Eagle – 2173 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH 43213

Powell Giant Eagle – 4000 West Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065

New Albany Giant Eagle – 5461 New Albany Road West, New Albany, OH 43054

Lancaster Giant Eagle – 1394 Ety Shops Way, Lancaster, OH 43206

Grandview Yard Market District – 840 W 3rd Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212

The grocery store chain is looking to fill a variety of positions including personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, and meat cutters.

Potential candidates are asked to apply in advance via the company’s employment website to expedite the interview process.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the company’s website, team members are eligible for benefits like flexible scheduling, weekly pay, employee discounts, paid vacation, health insurance, and leadership development and apprentice programs.

Source: NBC4i

