Ciara Set To Host 2019 American Music Awards!

It has been officially announced that songstress Ciara is set to host the 2019 American Music Awards! The award show is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24th!

CiCi performed her single “Level Up” with Missy Elliot at the AMAs last year, so she is coming back full throttle as a host for 2019. The singer/dancer has hosted the 2016 Billboard Awards with Ludacris, so this won’t be her first televised award hosting experience.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kesha will be performing on stage for the first time since 2013 and will be joined with The “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia. The duo will most likely perform their single “Raising Hell.” It will be apart of the line up which includes Shania Twain, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, and artist of the decade award recipient Taylor Swift.

Source: Baller Alert

