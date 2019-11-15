NFL Suspends Browns Myles Garrett For Remainder of Season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be suspended by the NFL for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

With just eight seconds left in the Browns 21-7 win over the Steelers at First Energy Stadium, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the teams on national television.

Garrett’s suspension is the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history since Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth who was suspended five games in 2006

Steelers center Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

Players from across the league as well as former NFL stars, weighed in the incident Thursday night via social media and talk shows.

