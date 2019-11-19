Nick Cannon’s New Daytime Talk Show Launching On Fox!

Nick Cannon has a new syndicated daytime talk show on the way that has just been cleared for launch on Fox stations.

Media mogul Nick Cannon is always finding his way to the coin! This time it’s in the talk show business. The 39-year-old locked in a distribution deal with Fox Television Studios, which will be the home for his new show, which is untitled at the moment.

The project comes from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and is expected to hit screens in the fall of 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air twice daily on Fox-owned affiliates in some of the country’s major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

“We need to take big swings, and Nick Cannon should be a natural fit with our lineups,” said Frank Cicha, executive VP programming for Fox Television Stations. “Plus, he can help me a lot in our Masked Singer office pool.”

It seems it was only a matter of time before Cannon got his shot as a new face in daytime TV. The multifaceted businessman has successfully accomplished many ventures in the media arena, including his long-running MTV show “Wild ‘n Out,” hosting “America’s Got Talent,” his high-rated radio segment on Power 106 “Nick Cannon Mornings” and his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to host my own talk show, and I’m fortunate to have found great partners in Fox and Debmar-Mercury,” said Cannon. “My experience with Fox as a producer and host on both The Masked Singer, as well as the soon-to-air Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos, has been exceptional. I’m looking forward to continuing our amazing track record together.”

