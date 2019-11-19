Kevin Hart Docuseries “Don’t F**k This Up” Coming To Netflix!

After quite a busy year full of trials and tribulations, Kevin Hart is ready to face the world with a new docu-series for Netflix.

The series entitled, “Don’t F**k This Up” will follow Hart’s day-to-day life following the Academy Awards controversy earlier this year. Hart was named host for the 2019 ceremony but quickly backed down from the gig days later due to backlash over his 10-year-old anti-LGBT tweets.

The series, set to be released just two weeks after the release of Hart’s latest film, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ will also take viewers on an inside look at his marriage and career behind the scenes.

The Heartbeat Productions program is also set to feature interviews from close family & friends, old footage from Hart’s childhood as well as early stand-up gigs.

It is unclear at this time whether the series will cover Hart’s recovery from his car accident back in September, where he sustained major back injuries.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix and Hart have partnered up as his latest stand-up “Irresponsible” is a Netflix original, and three of Hart’s previous stand up specials are also available on the platform.

The series premieres on Dec. 27 and will feature a total of six episodes.

“It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you could be,” Hart said, speaking on the series while also describing it as ‘a hell of a rollercoaster.’

Source: Baller Alert

