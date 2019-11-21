2020 Grammy Nominations Are In: Lizzo Leads With 8!

“We are all winners,” the singer told fans after hearing she been nominated eight times!

It’s that time of the year again. The Grammys have released their list of nominees for the 2020 ceremony and big names in hip hop and R&B are making history.

First, our girl Lizzo leads the pack as she is nominated for eight Grammys! Her noms include:

Album of the Year – Cuz I Love You

Record of the Year – Truth Hurts

Song of the Year – Truth Hurts

Best New Artist

Best Pop Solo Artist Performance – Truth Hurts

Best R&B Performace – Exactly How I Feel (Feat. Gucci Mane)

Best Traditional R&B Performance – Lizzo (Jerome)

Best Urban Contemporary Album – Lizzo (Cuz I Love You)

Nipsey Hussle also has been nominated with 3 Grammy nominations after his tragic death in March. His noms include:

Best Rap Song – Racks In The Middle (Feat. Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy)

Best Rap Performance – Racks In The Middle (Feat. Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – DJ Khaled (Higher Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend)

Da Baby, H.E.R., Khalid and even Michelle Obama also received noms as well. You can check out the complete list at www.grammys.com.