CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

2020 Grammy Nominations Are In: Lizzo Leads With 8!

“We are all winners,” the singer told fans after hearing she been nominated eight times!

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

It’s that time of the year again. The Grammys have released their list of nominees for the 2020 ceremony and big names in hip hop and R&B are making history.

First, our girl Lizzo leads the pack as she is nominated for eight Grammys! Her noms include:

  • Album of the Year – Cuz I Love You
  • Record of the Year – Truth Hurts
  • Song of the Year – Truth Hurts
  • Best New Artist
  • Best Pop Solo Artist Performance – Truth Hurts
  • Best R&B Performace – Exactly How I Feel (Feat. Gucci Mane)
  • Best Traditional R&B Performance – Lizzo (Jerome)
  • Best Urban Contemporary Album – Lizzo (Cuz I Love You)

Nipsey Hussle also has been nominated with 3 Grammy nominations after his tragic death in March. His noms include:

  • Best Rap Song – Racks In The Middle (Feat. Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy)
  • Best Rap Performance – Racks In The Middle (Feat. Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy)
  • Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – DJ Khaled (Higher Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend)

 

  • Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

    Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Da Baby, H.E.R., Khalid and even Michelle Obama also received noms as well. You can check out the complete list at www.grammys.com.

The Best And Worst Style Moments At The Grammys
15 photos
2020 Grammys , grammy nominations , Grammys , Lizzo , Truth Hurts

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close