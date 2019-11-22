Kerry Washington Will Direct An Episode Of Season 4 “Insecure!”

It has been a long road trying to wait patiently for the return of Issa Rae’s “Insecure.” But while we wait exciting news about the upcoming season 4 premiere continues to reveal itself. HBO’s hit series keeps teasing viewers with news surrounding the brand new season, making it a little bit easier to handle the wait.

This time around we got news that beloved actress, Kerry Washington is getting her hands dirty with the series.

It’s been well over a year since we last got to check in with the Emmy-nominated series, as series star Issa Rae has been so incredibly busy doing her thing in Hollywood that she had to push back the upcoming season. Well, not only is the full cast returning, but Kerry Washington is officially coming on board to direct an episode.

While there aren’t many details about the nature of Kerry’s “Insecure” directorial debut, it has been revealed that she is set to direct the ninth episode of season four, which will air some time in 2020. You’ll recall that a few months ago, Issa posted a few photos and videos on social media letting fans know that season four was finally back in production.

Kerry Washington’s addition to the show isn’t the only thing fans have to look forward to because there will also be more episodes for the new season. Seasons 1-3 of “Insecure” traditionally have contained eight episodes each, but season four will have 10.

When we last saw Issa on the show, she and Lawrence were heavily flirting with the possibility of rekindling their relationship—but if we know anything about “Insecure” history, the road to reconciliation definitely won’t be easy.

