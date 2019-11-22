Chris Brown Welcomes 2nd Child…A Boy!!

Chris Breezy is officially a father of two!

Rumors swirled about the birth of his second child earlier this week, and it has been confirmed that CB 2 has arrived!! That’s right, it’s a boy!!

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that his ex, Ammika Harris, gave birth to the baby boy. Fans were already speculating that Harris gave birth after she and Brown shared subtle and slightly cryptic messages on social media on Thursday.

“11-20-19,” Brown wrote, underneath a photo of him smiling down at something out of frame. In a separate post, Brown also shared a picture of himself in a hoodie with “BORN” embroidered on it.

To add fuel to the fire, Harris also took to her Instagram to tease the birth of her firstborn, saying, “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

Brown’s baby boy joins his five-year-old daughter, Royalty, who he shares with Nia Guzman. This is Ammika’s first child.

Congratulations to the Ammika and Chris!

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: