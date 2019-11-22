During the past few years Jordan Peele has become one of Hollywood’s hottest names thanks his social-political themed horror films Get Out and Us, now for his project he’s producing a series centered around a gang of Americans whose sole purpose in life is hunting Nazis.

Racists gonna hate this one, b.

Beginning in 2020, Amazon Prime is going to debut a brand new series called Hunters which stars cinema icon Al Pacino as the ring leader of a Nazi-hunting squad in the 70’s. Yes, expect afros, bell-bottoms and other nostalgic references.

Prepping his diverse vigilante squad for the war on Nazis, an OG wiseman Pacino reminds them that, “The time to act is now before everything we hold dear to us is destroyed. This is not murder. This is mitzvah. Welcome to the hunt.”

Sounds good to us.

No word on when the actual premier will be but the pilot was directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) and with Jordan Peele in tow, Hunters seems bound to satisfy audiences all around.

Peep the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be giving it some burn when it drops in 2020.

Al Pacino Leads A Team of Nazi Killers In Trailer for Amazon Prime’s ‘Hunters’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted November 22, 2019

