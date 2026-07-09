Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

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For once, Ohio is on top.

According to CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2026 rankings, Ohio earned the No. 1 spot in the nation after being evaluated across 138 metrics that measure economic competitiveness, business climate, infrastructure, workforce, and more.

The annual study, now in its 20th year, ranks all 50 states based on the factors companies consider when deciding where to invest and create jobs.

MORE: 15 Major National Brands That Started In Ohio

This year’s rankings placed a heavier emphasis on infrastructure than ever before. CNBC said businesses are increasingly looking for locations with strong transportation networks, reliable utilities, access to fresh water, abundant energy, and faster permitting processes.

Ohio excelled in several key categories, including:

No. 1 Overall

No. 1 in Infrastructure

No. 1 in Cost of Doing Business

No. 9 in Economy

No. 9 in Access to Capital

No. 9 in Cost of Living

No. 10 in Tech & Innovation

No. 16 in Business Friendliness

No. 18 in Quality of Life

No. 23 in Education

No. 35 in Workforce

Ohio’s business landscape includes a mix of Fortune 500 companies, fast-growing startups, and nationally recognized Black-owned businesses.

Major employers headquartered in the state include Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, The Kroger Co. in Cincinnati, Nationwide in Columbus, Cardinal Health in Dublin, The J.M. Smucker Company in Orrville, Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland, Progressive Corporation in Mayfield Village, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron.

Ohio is also home to several successful Black-owned businesses that continue to shape the state’s economy. Those include The Spice Suite founder Angel Gregorio’s expansion into Ohio through franchise partnerships, Cincinnati-based MORTAR, which has helped hundreds of minority entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses, Columbus-based The Pivot Group, and Cleveland’s Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, which has become a nationally recognized workforce development program.

The ranking comes as Ohio continues to attract major investments in manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and logistics. In recent years, companies including Intel, Honda, Ford Motor Company, and Amazon have announced significant expansions across the state.

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Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com