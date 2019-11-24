Spotify Is Reportedly Launching ‘Spotify Awards’ In 2020!

There have been plenty of times we’ve watched award shows and had so many questions about who is behind picking the winners? Who are these gatekeepers? Better yet, we want to understand how they go about choosing winners on behalf of ‘the culture.’

Well, looks like Spotify has kept an ear to the streets because they’re reportedly creating a music award show completely based off of user-generated data! Spotify announced today that they will be curating the Spotify Awards, which will have statistics to justify the winners chosen.

The company said: “You can get excited for an awards ceremony that actually speaks to what the people are streaming.” Also adding: “Your plays, patterns, and habits will help determine the award categories, finalists, and winners for the Spotify Awards by providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to.”

The construct is similar to that of the Billboard awards where prizes are handed out based off of sales, streaming and user-engagement data. As we continue to grow towards a more transparent experience in what feels like almost every aspect in our lives, Spotify has taken noticed and intends on being at the helm of this revolution!

This isn’t the first time Spotify has shown how progressive they are. They’ve been the first amongst streaming giants to give users the options to mute artists they don’t want and help independent artists get their music out to the masses!

The first Spotify awards will be held in March in Mexico City! There’s no word on the details like potential performers (if any) or if the award show will be televised. I will say, the idea alone is disruptive in the most beautiful way!

