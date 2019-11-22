MyBeautifulDarkTwistedKanye: 11 Epic Animated Videos Of Our Time

On this day in 2010, Kanye West shook the culture with his fifth studio album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy‘.

Some say the classic body of work is actually Ye’s best project to date. Hell — many say it’s one of the best projects of all time!

Mbdtf came out 9 years ago and it’s still one of the best albums of all time #thankyoukanye — ninja (@moonlhse) November 21, 2019

Yeezy gave us soul, flows, and melancholy hymns on MBDTF that we hadn’t quite heard before up to that point. The album surely solidified Kanye as a genius. But real Yeezy fans know that he was setting the creative tone way before ‘Dark Fantasy’ dropped.

Remember back in November 2008 when he dropped the visuals to “Heartless,” the second single from his fourth album, 808s and Heartbreaks.

The animated video reminded people of how far ahead of his time Ye’ was when it came to creating content — but the gag is, animated videos have been all the rage amongst creatives ever since music videos became a thing.

Take a look a some of these classic (and recent) animated visuals when you hit the flip.

