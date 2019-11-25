Chance The Rapper Praises Kanye West & Shia LaBeouf’s Freestyle Game

Chance The Rapper has become the latest celeb to take on the challenge of the almighty red hot chicken wings on Hot Table and in the process of trying to contain all that fire in his grill, Chance opened up about Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and even states that “Shia LaBeouf is one of the best freestylers of all-time.” And he doesn’t just mean in the acting game either.

“Definitely in acting, but I mean period. Like, he’s fire. He can put them together.” We think Lakeith Stanfield might have something to say about that sentiment.

After sweating out a few bites of some flaming hot wings, Chance touches on Kanye West’s Sunday Service ceremonies and feels that “Seeing Kanye get all these people together, reveal these songs of worship that have been around forever to people that may not know them, it’s an important thing that I think is supposed to be happening right now. It’s dope that Ye is doing it.”

