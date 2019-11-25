Megan Thee Stallion Posts New Freestyle After AMA’s!

Megan Thee Stallion was among the artists that presented at this year’s American Music Awards! The show premiered Sunday night, live from LA and Meg topped off an amazing evening with a quick fire freestyle for her fans! It appears the video was shot just before leaving the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Megan shared the freestyle to her social media platforms Sunday night. And some of her notable quotes mention that the Houston native is definitely single and ready to mingle!

See the quick clip below.

During AMAs 2019 arrivals, Megan spoke with Billboard about what’s to come in 2020, including new music.

“I’m gonna finally put out a debut album,” Megan said. “Like, I was really scared of commitment. My mixtapes were like my boyfriends and we were just dating. But sugar, my debut album, we married.” Megan added that the album will allow the public to “get to know me.”

Fever, Megan’s inaugural full-length project, dropped via 300 Entertainment and 1501 back in May. Speaking on her relationship with 300 in a Complex interview at the top of the year, Megan detailed her approach to ensuring she remains a truly unique voice in music.

“300 was the label who showed the most, that they just wanted me that bad,” Megan said. “They were persistent, they were calling everyday. They were not playing with me and I want somebody that’s gon’ show me that attention.”

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: