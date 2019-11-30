Columbus Zoo’s Baby Polar Bear Born On Thanksgiving

The zoo is giving thanks to having a healthy adorable addition.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Thursday that a polar bear cub was born on Thanksgiving Day to mother Aurora and father Lee.

The animal care team says the mother and baby seem to be doing just fine. Aurora has been attending to the baby and they see the baby is nursing. The two will remain in their private den until the spring.

This is the fourth litter for Aurora but Lee’s first.

No name has been given to the cub but we can’t wait to see the cutie sometime next Spring!

Source: 10TV