Franklin County is Holding a Clinic to Reinstate Driver’s Licenses

Franklin County is giving residents a chance to reinstate drivers licenses that are expired or suspended in a step-by-step process this week.

Ohio BMV representatives, Franklin County Municipal Court Clerks, volunteer attorneys, and many other community agencies will be held on December 4th and 5th from8:30 AM – 3:30 PM at Franklin County Court Complex 365 South High Street Columbus, OH 43215.

For more information click here or call 1-844-640-6446

 

