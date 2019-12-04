Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road For ‘Watching Male Pornography,’ Cops Say

A father was so homophobic that he he abandoned his son with no food or money on the side of a road. He is now behind bars.

MORE: ‘Don’t Snitch. Swipe’ Guerrilla Subway Fare Evasion Fliers Call Out NYC’s Latest ‘Broken Windows’ Policing

According to Bay News 9, on Sunday in Haines City, Florida, a boy, whose name or age isn’t public was left of the side of the road “with a small duffel bag with several pieces of clothing, according to police. The boy had no food, water, or money with him.”

A bystander called the police and an officer found the child crying. The police report says 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus abandoned the child because he thinks he is gay after he allegedly found his son “watching male pornography on his cell phone.”

Bay News 9 also reports, “Julmeus made his son get out of the vehicle while sitting in a turn lane on U.S. Highway 27 before driving off. The boy did not have a phone to contact anyone, and his father hadn’t tried to contact law enforcement to advise them of the situation.” The child said his father told him to “pack a bag and that he was taking him to the police department where they would find him a new home.”

He had also left two children alone at home when he went to drop his son off on the side of the road. The mother allegedly went to look for the son after she heard what happened.

Julmeus is charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm.

This type of treatment is one of many reasons why the suicide rate is high for LGBTQ youth. According to the Trevor Project, “LGB youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth” and “Suicide attempts by LGB youth and questioning youth are 4 to 6 times more likely to result in injury, poisoning, or overdose that requires treatment from a doctor or nurse, compared to their straight peers.”

Often times, like in the case of Nigel Shelby, queer youth resort to suicide due to bullying and depression. Sadly, this child was being bullied in his own home.

We hope the child is in safe space.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Everything To Know About Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, Missing Toddler Abducted In Birmingham

Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road For ‘Watching Male Pornography,’ Cops Say was originally published on newsone.com