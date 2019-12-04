Drake Crowned Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of The Decade!

The end of this year is marking the end of many things. It’s the end of the 2010’s, the end of an era, and the end of a decade, to name a few. For many, the month of December is that chance to meet goals and make an impact.

For Drake, the end of 2019 is the opportunity to collect all accolades afforded to him and his impact on the music industry.

Currently, the world’s most popular global audio streaming service is Spotify with over 248 million people subscribed. Spotify has just released its highly anticipated annual Wrapped list.

Wrapped is the streaming giants yearly “wrap up” list which highlights the most popular artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts based on streaming numbers collected.

Because the end of 2019 marks the end of a decade, Spotify has also released A Decade Wrapped list, which features the most popular acts in music throughout the last 10 years.

Canadian rap sensation, Drake is taking the crown as the most-streamed artist of the decade! Drizzy has accumulated over 28 billion streams and is followed up by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem closes out the top five.

