Oprah Winfrey & Apple To Develop Documentary On Assault In The Music Industry!

Sexual harassment and assault cases have found themselves at the forefront of many conversations in many different environments. From movies and music, to corporate America, it seems as if no one is exempt from the truth eventually surfacing.

The #MeToo movement has ushered in a much-needed wave of victims finally feeling supported and free enough to speak up and speak their truths.

The mighty force that is Oprah Winfrey has teamed up with Apple to uncover the vast layers of the music industry with a focus on the voices that need to be heard.

The documentary is set to be released in 2020 and has yet to be titled at the moment. It will be centered around a former music executive who battles with the decision of whether or not she wants to share with the world her story of assault and abuse by a popular force in the music industry.

The film will cover a number of other pressing topics as well, including race, gender, class, intersectionality and the effect that assaults leave on their victims.

The documentary is to be produced and co-directed by Academy Award-nominated duo Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering alongside Winfrey & Terry Wood of Harpo Productions.

Source: Baller Alert

