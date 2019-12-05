Lauren London Still Hasn’t Digest Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

The actress says trying to relive the last day with Nip is ‘overwhelming.”

The truth is everybody handles grief differently. You can’t tell someone how to grieve. If you could somehow how could you tell Lauren London how to since losing her soulmate Nipsey Hussle?

The Grammy-nominated rapper was murdered on March 31 shocking the world. The culture still can’t believe we lost our Nip. His closest friends and Lauren did an interview with GQ Magazine to share intimate details about how the two met.

“We met through a mutual friend, like, on the phone. Because we’re both from L.A., we had a lot of friends in common. I had a couple of homegirls that had hung out with him and would come back to me like, ‘Oh, my God! You would really like Nip! He seems like your type!’ I wasn’t dating anybody at the time, or doing any of that. We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothes he offered me after I bought a couple [copies of] Crenshaw. I pulled up to his shop on Crenshaw and Slauson, and he was like, ‘You want to hang out?’”

It didn’t take long for the two to found out they had a lot in common.

“We were both foodies. We would go to Little Ethiopia a lot and eat at Merkato. He introduced me to Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. He loved Mexican food and anything really spicy—he would add extra jalapeños. I was always making him tacos. Always.”

London goes in-depth about how “gentle” of a father he was, how spontaneous he was and how he built her confidence up. GQ was behind their infamous photo shoot that gave us all #relationshipgoals.

Lauren reveals she has a hard time thinking about her last day with Nip.

“I can’t talk about our last day together, and I still have to be strong for my children. I have a three-year-old that’s still asking, ‘Where is Daddy?’ He doesn’t understand the concept of death.”

“I haven’t gotten to digest the fullness of it, because it’s overwhelming and I’m in the process of healing myself and my family. But I absolutely feel the love of the city.”

To read the full interview go to www.gq.com.