Pusha T Expecting First Child With Wife!

Virginia native Pusha T and his wife have officially announced that they are expecting their first child together!!

Push and wifey, Virginia Williams, who goes by Ginny, both posted an animated announcement on Instagram today to share the great news! The post features a Christmas-themed illustration of the couple and their dogs with the words, “Happy Holidays Baby T Coming Spring 2020.”

The couple has yet to reveal the baby’s gender, but revealed baby Thornton’s potential zodiac sign with the caption Ginny used for her post.

“Finally landed my dream job. World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!!”

If you recall, Push exposed Drake a while back for keeping his baby underwraps from the world, so it’s only fair he make sure he expresses the joy he’s feeling bringing his first child into the world. He took to his creative outlet to share the baby news. He used a video that features a snippet of an unreleased song. In the lyrics, Push cleverly references her pregnancy.

“The Franklin Saint that broke the bank/Shifting the culture they say I taint,” Push raps. “I owe my tithes, the check is blank/Who are you to question how I show thanks? … Life goes on and babies born/And mine’s on the way, couldn’t wait to say it in song.”

Congratulations Push & Ginny!!

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: